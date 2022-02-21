swisspartners Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,332.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

