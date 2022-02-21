Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $310.54 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $310.54 million and $37.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00278266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,886,813 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

