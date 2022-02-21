Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.50 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $198.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

