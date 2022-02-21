Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.610-$3.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.48 billion-$30.48 billion.

NYSE TAK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.35. 1,730,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $2,757,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 122,032 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

