Tap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,127.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Tap has a total market capitalization of $910,669.60 and approximately $75,127.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00107380 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.