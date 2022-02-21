Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 786,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

