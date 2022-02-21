TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TASK opened at $28.58 on Monday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
