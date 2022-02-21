TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TASK opened at $28.58 on Monday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 3,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

