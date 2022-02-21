Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 2976088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

