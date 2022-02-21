Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 204 ($2.76).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LON TW opened at GBX 148.45 ($2.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,709.07).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

