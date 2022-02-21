TC Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.45 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.