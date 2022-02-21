TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 536.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

