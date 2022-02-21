Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.45).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.62) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.62) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.50) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,440.34). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,651.26). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.