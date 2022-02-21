Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.45).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.62) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.62) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.50) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,440.34). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($67,651.26). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 590 ($7.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($11.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 738.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 742.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

