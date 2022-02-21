Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TETEU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 28th

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TETEU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 28th. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.