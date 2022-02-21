TEGNA (TGNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

