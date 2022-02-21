Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $41.59 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $18.01 or 0.00048397 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $41.59 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108013 BTC.

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,196 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,871 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

