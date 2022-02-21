Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.45.

TENB traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $45.46. 1,273,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,200. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

