Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,200. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

