TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 43% higher against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $107,399.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.91 or 0.06909676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,079.99 or 0.99406600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051214 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

