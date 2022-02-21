Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $19.25 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $49.60 or 0.00134665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 801,610,170 coins and its circulating supply is 387,994,751 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

