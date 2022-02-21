Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $719,081.32 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Terracoin has a market cap of $719,081.32 and $423.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00778699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00220157 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

