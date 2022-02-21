TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,170.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $32.44 million and approximately $63,170.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,621,685,504 coins and its circulating supply is 38,620,956,395 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

