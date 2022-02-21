Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
The stock has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44.
Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)
See Also
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.