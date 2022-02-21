Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TEVA stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

