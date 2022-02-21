TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.11 and last traded at $102.28. 101,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 220,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $27,158,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

