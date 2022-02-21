The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Andersons worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

