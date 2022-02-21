The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $815.00

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 815 ($11.03) and last traded at GBX 816.67 ($11.05), with a volume of 75733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($11.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 984.07. The company has a market capitalization of £770.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.56) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,836.27). Also, insider Simon Davis acquired 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,711.81).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.