The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

