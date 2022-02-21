The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $219,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

