The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,890.67 ($66.18).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.98) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.18) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,971 ($53.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,452.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,524.55. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,939 ($53.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.