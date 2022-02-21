The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

