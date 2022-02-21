The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

