The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

