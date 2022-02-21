The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,975,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,246,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

