The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

