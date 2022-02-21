The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Buy

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.37. 573,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

