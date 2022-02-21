The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 9.68% 20.91% 14.86% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hackett Group and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.41 $5.47 million $0.79 24.53 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 16.27 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

