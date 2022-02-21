The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

HSY stock opened at $202.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

