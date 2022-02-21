The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

NYSE HD traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

