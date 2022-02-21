The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 5.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $346.87 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

