The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

NYSE HD opened at $346.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

