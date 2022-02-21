The Kraft Heinz Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

