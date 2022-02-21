The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

LSXMA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

