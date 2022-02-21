The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Lovesac worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lovesac by 109,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. increased their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

