The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.