The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 275,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

