The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

