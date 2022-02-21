The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

