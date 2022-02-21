The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

