The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. Progressive has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,533 shares of company stock worth $7,083,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

