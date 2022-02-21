The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,220 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 242.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,708,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,499,000 after acquiring an additional 872,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $268.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

