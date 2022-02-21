The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

